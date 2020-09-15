Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

For the sake of convenience, we have chosen both the diesel-manual variants as the City doesn't come with an automatic. Which one comes out on top and is the car you should buy? Watch the video.

Honda City. The nameplate itself has been enough to cause a disruption in the C-segment. Every new car is benchmarked against the Honda. For now, Honda has benchmarked the all-new City against the Hyundai Verna. The Korean carmaker’s offering has been feature-rich as well as the leader as far as sales numbers have been concerned. This all-new Honda City wants to take the crown away from this car. While we have already broadly compared the Honda City against the Hyundai Verna as well as the Volkswagen Vento, here is a specific look at the diesel variants. Come to think of it, the sale of diesel versions in this segment is far higher than that of the petrols. For the sake of convenience, we have chosen both the diesel-manual variants as the City doesn’t come with an automatic.

Both the cars you see here are top-end versions and come with all the bells and whistles. This means sunroof, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and many other bits. Both cars also have a reverse parking camera, rear AC vents, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

As for the engines, both the cars have a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The Verna’s diesel engine makes 115hp of power and 250Nm. The engine is a variable geometry turbo unit. As for the Honda City, it’s motor produces 100hp of power and 200Nm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The gearbox in the City is the smoother one to operate and so is the clutch. The Verna’s unit in the meanwhile isn’t as quick shifting and the clutch can be a bit snappy as well.

So, how do these two fare in the ride and handling, top speed, city runs as well as efficiency? Do check the video link below to understand more.

