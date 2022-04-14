Honda City Hybrid e:HEV unveiled with 26.50 kmpl mileage: Bookings open

The new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV sedan has been unveiled in India and it is claimed to offer a mileage of 26.50 kmpl. Bookings for the same are now open while the price will be announced early next month.

Honda Cars India has taken the wraps off the all-new City hybrid mid-size sedan. The new 2022 Honda City Hybrid e:HEV made its global debut last year and now it has finally arrived in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now open while the price announcement will take place early next month. The new Honda City e:HEV is the first and the only mass-market strong hybrid car in India.

Talking about the powertrain, the City e:HEV features a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that is coupled with two electric motors. While one of them works as an electric generator, the other functions as a propulsor. The combined power output of this powertrain is 124 hp while the peak torque figure stands at 253 Nm. It gets three driving modes too, namely EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration.

With a claimed mileage figure of 26.50 kmpl, the new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV is the most fuel-efficient sedan in India. The company has also equipped it with 37 hi-tech Honda Connect features. What’s further interesting is that the new City e:HEV brings Honda’s Sensing Technology to India for the very first time. It gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with safety features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and more.

The new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV will be offered in India in a single fully-loaded ZX variant. Pre-bookings for the same are now open. One can book it online on the company’s official website by paying Rs 5,000 or by visiting their nearest dealership for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Honda says that the price of the City e:HEV will be revealed early next month and the deliveries will also commence around the same time.

Commenting on the India unveil of the new City e:HEV, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “It is an exciting moment for us as we begin our new age electrification journey in India with our flagship model, New City e:HEV. The City e:HEV combines the sustainable power of hybrid technology, along with unmatched safety standards of Honda SENSING and incredible convenience of Honda Connect. This self-charging hybrid electric car will certainly prove to be a game-changer and the most practical solution in the current technology transition phase towards an electrified future.”

