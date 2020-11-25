Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

The Honda City hatchback is mainly for the ASEAN and merging markets. The new City hatchback is a bigger vehicle than the third-generation Jazz.

By:November 25, 2020 2:42 PM

The Honda City hatchback has arrived as a premium offering in selected markets. The new City hatchback will be launched in Thailand soon, before being rolled out into other ASEAN and emerging markets. The Honda City that we know of today, started life as a compact hatchback for the first two generations internationally. The third-gen model which was the first to reach India saw it transform into a 3-box sedan. After the discontinuation of the hatchback model in 1994, Honda has reintroduced the City hatchback after 26 years. The new Honda City hatchback is based on the seventh-generation Honda City sedan which was launched in India recently.

The City hatchback will be a premium mid-size hatchback offering as it will slot in between the new-gen Jazz hatchback and the Civic hatchback. The City hatchback is longer and wider than the third-generation Honda Jazz sold in India currently. The new hatchback is nearly identical to the sedan sharing all the body panels up until the rear section of the car. The amply sized boot has been replaced with a neatly shaped hatch.

At the back, the differences are quite clear with the new horizontal and sleek tail-lamps and a new bumper with some cosmetic sporty bits. The cabin is also fairly identical with the same dashboard design and similar amount of space for passengers. Although the hatchback is slightly shorter in length for obvious reasons, it’s just as tall and wide. Compared to the third-generation Jazz, the City hatchback is longer, wider and offers a longer wheelbase.

Internationally, the City hatchback would be offered with multiple engine options. The introduction of the model has been made with the 122hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor which is available with a CVT. However, engine options would differ from market to market according to the needs and requirements.

Honda plans to replace the smaller Jazz in most markets with the new City hatchback. The City hatchback is likely to be available in South East Asia and South America. The fourth-generation Jazz is already on sale in Japan, North America and European markets. However, due to the costs associated with the vehicle, Honda has not introduced the new-gen model in India as pricing it competitively would not be possible.

Currently, the new-gen Jazz or the new City hatchback, both seem unlikely for India. This is especially after the current model has just been updated with BS6 engines. We shall continue to wait for the replacement for the third-generation Jazz hatchback sometime in the future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

No plans to launch Lexus UX and IS in India: Will not rush local production

No plans to launch Lexus UX and IS in India: Will not rush local production

Triumph Street Triple R review, road test: High daily useability, misses out on RS' rawness

Triumph Street Triple R review, road test: High daily useability, misses out on RS' rawness

GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh