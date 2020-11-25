Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

The Honda City hatchback is mainly for the ASEAN and merging markets. The new City hatchback is a bigger vehicle than the third-generation Jazz.

The Honda City hatchback has arrived as a premium offering in selected markets. The new City hatchback will be launched in Thailand soon, before being rolled out into other ASEAN and emerging markets. The Honda City that we know of today, started life as a compact hatchback for the first two generations internationally. The third-gen model which was the first to reach India saw it transform into a 3-box sedan. After the discontinuation of the hatchback model in 1994, Honda has reintroduced the City hatchback after 26 years. The new Honda City hatchback is based on the seventh-generation Honda City sedan which was launched in India recently.

The City hatchback will be a premium mid-size hatchback offering as it will slot in between the new-gen Jazz hatchback and the Civic hatchback. The City hatchback is longer and wider than the third-generation Honda Jazz sold in India currently. The new hatchback is nearly identical to the sedan sharing all the body panels up until the rear section of the car. The amply sized boot has been replaced with a neatly shaped hatch.

At the back, the differences are quite clear with the new horizontal and sleek tail-lamps and a new bumper with some cosmetic sporty bits. The cabin is also fairly identical with the same dashboard design and similar amount of space for passengers. Although the hatchback is slightly shorter in length for obvious reasons, it’s just as tall and wide. Compared to the third-generation Jazz, the City hatchback is longer, wider and offers a longer wheelbase.

Internationally, the City hatchback would be offered with multiple engine options. The introduction of the model has been made with the 122hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor which is available with a CVT. However, engine options would differ from market to market according to the needs and requirements.

Honda plans to replace the smaller Jazz in most markets with the new City hatchback. The City hatchback is likely to be available in South East Asia and South America. The fourth-generation Jazz is already on sale in Japan, North America and European markets. However, due to the costs associated with the vehicle, Honda has not introduced the new-gen model in India as pricing it competitively would not be possible.

Currently, the new-gen Jazz or the new City hatchback, both seem unlikely for India. This is especially after the current model has just been updated with BS6 engines. We shall continue to wait for the replacement for the third-generation Jazz hatchback sometime in the future.

