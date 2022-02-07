Honda City gets rebate of Rs. 35,596: Great deals on Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V

Here are the discounts applicable on purchasing a Honda car this month. The company is currently offering lucrative deals on its Indian model line-up.

To reduce the significant decline in sales contributed by the increasing raw-material cost, semiconductor shortage, and of course, the pandemic, Honda Cars India is offering great deals on its product line-up. Last month, the Japanese brand recorded an 8 per cent YoY drop in sales. The carmaker sold a total of 10,427 units in the country last month. However, buying a Honda car this month can be a wise move. Read on to know about discounts that are available on various models of the brand.

Honda City 5th-gen

The flagship offering of the Honda is now available with discounts of up to Rs. 35,596. The deal includes a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, which can be swapped with FOC accessories worth Rs. 10,596. A corporate discount of Rs. 8,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 are also available on purchasing the 5th-gen Honda City this month. Moreover, if the car to be exchanged is a Honda make, you get another Rs. 5,000 as a part of this rebate.

Honda Amaze

The company’s best-seller – Honda Amaze, can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 this month. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000, and an exchange bonus (exclusive to Honda make vehicles) of Rs. 6,000 can be availed.

Honda City 4th-gen

The 4th-gen Honda City is still on sale in the Indian market, and it is now available with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. The deal includes Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus, Rs. 8,000 corporate discount, and a Honda-specific exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000.

Honda Jazz

Benefits of up to Rs. 33,158 are applicable on the purchase of the Honda Jazz this month. The deal includes a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, swappable with FOC accessories worth Rs. 12,158. Moreover, Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus and Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus are applicable on the purchase, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 for non-Honda vehicles and Rs. 7,000 for Honda-make vehicles.

Honda WR-V

Discounts on the WR-V extend to Rs. 26,000. The benefits include a Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus, Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. The latter increases by Rs. 5,000 if the car to be exchanged is a Honda-make vehicle.