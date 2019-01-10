Honda City gets new top-spec ZX MT variant and two new colours

Honda City lineup has been added with a new variant - ZX MT in petrol, along with launch two new exterior colour options. The new trim has been priced at Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and Honda has also updated all of City variants with rear parking sensors as standard fitment. The two new colour options - Radiant Red Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic will be available in all variants of the City. Honda Cars have said that the new variant has been introduced in response to high demand for a top-spec petrol MT from City buyers.

Honda City ZX MT petrol will come with a host of features that include a total of six airbags (dual SRS airbags for driver & front passenger, front side & side curtain), LED package (integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED rear lamps, LED license plate lamps, boot lid spoiler with LED), and electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function with auto-reverse.

The City rides on R16 diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels. It also features automatic headlights, headlamp auto-off timer, and automatic rain-sensing wipers. On the inside, it gets a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system – Digipad.

Honda City now comes in four trims with manual transmission for both petrol and diesel - SV, V, VX and ZX. Additionally, Petrol CVT is also available in V, VX and ZX trims.

The City has come to be one of the most popular sedans in India and is currently in its fourth generation. First launched in India in January 1998, Honda City has sold more than 7.5 lakh units across the country.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said that Honda Cars India is delighted to introduce the new ZX variant of Honda City in petrol with manual transmission, offering more choice tp its customers and completing the top spec ZX range. The City's standing in the market will be strengthened by the addition of new colours and rear parking sensors as standard.