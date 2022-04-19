Honda City e:HEV production begins at Tapukara-based manufacturing unit: Launch soon

Production of the recently unveiled Honda City e:HEV begins at the company’s Rajasthan-based unit. Bookings for the hybrid sedan are already open for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has started the production of its upcoming hybrid sedan – City e:HEV, at its Tapukara, Rajasthan-based manufacturing unit. The Honda City e:HEV comes with a super-efficient hybrid powertrain that boasts a claimed mileage of 26.5 kmpl. The hybrid setup uses a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle engine in conjunction with an electric motor. The combined peak power output for this setup stands at 124 bhp, whereas it develops 253 Nm of max torque. The system can be used in a total of three modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive.

Also, Honda has started accepting pre-orders for the City e:HEV against a sum of Rs. 21,000 via any Honda dealership. However, the same can be exercised online for a sum of Rs. 5,000 only. Talking of the launch, it is anticipated in next couple of weeks.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited said, “It’s a delight to share that we are commencing the production of the City e:HEV from our Tapukara facility in the state of Rajasthan. The milestone also marks our commitment to bring advanced technologies for Indian customers and beginning of our electrification journey in India. As a company, we have always been aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Make in India as well as bringing environmentally friendly technologies.”

He further added that “We have received an overwhelming response to the City e: HEV since its unveil earlier this month. The trust and passion exuberated by our customers highlight their preference for a strong hybrid from Honda. Honda City e:HEV is a very practical and stress free solution for our customers who are seeking electrified mobility.”

The City hybrid is unveiled in the country, and it is one of the most-loaded offerings in the C-segment. It features Honda SENSING, which includes various active safety systems, like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and more. Also, the City hybrid will come with a 3-year Unlimited kilometres warranty. However, the buyers will get the option to upgrade to a 5-year warranty pack or a 10-year warranty pack. For the battery, the company will be offering a warranty for 8 years or 1.60 lakh km, which comes earlier.

