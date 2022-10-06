Honda City celebrates 25 years in India: Sales cross 9 lakh units

Honda Cars India is celebrating City’s 25 glorious years. This mid-size sedan was first launched in 1998 and is now in its fifth-gen avatar. It is currently priced from Rs 11.57 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda City is a very popular nameplate in India. This mid-size sedan was first launched in the country in 1998 and is now in its fifth-generation avatar. The Honda City is the longest-running mainstream car in Indian automotive history. To celebrate its popularity, Honda Cars India has kick-started the celebrations to commemorate 25 successful years of Honda City in the Indian market.

It’s worth mentioning that Honda made its debut in India with the City and it was an instant hit. Over the years, more than 9 lakh units of the Honda City have been sold in India’s domestic and export markets. Moreover, Honda says that India is the largest market for City mid-size sedan as it currently accounts for over 28 per cent of the car’s sales in Honda’s Asia Oceania region (Jan-Aug’22).

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara First Drive Review: The Final Frontier

Speaking about the milestone achievement for Honda City in India, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “This is a landmark year for the Honda brand in India. Our most successful model Honda City is among the most loved car brands in India. As the model turns 25 years young, we express our gratitude to all our customers and partners who have supported us over the years and invite everyone to continue to be with us on the journey ahead.”

He further added, “Honda City’s Silver Jubilee celebrations are being organized across our pan-India dealer network of 330 facilities in 242 cities and we are taking this opportunity to engage with our consumers and Honda City fans. A communication campaign around this special milestone will also be promoted extensively on digital and social mediums.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

“Further to the launch of the 5th generation City in 2020, we also introduced Honda City e:HEV this year as India’s first mainstream model with Strong Hybrid Electric Technology. This model will play a key role in Honda’s electrified vehicle plans in the country going forward,” Tsumura concluded.

Watch Video | Honda City Hybrid Review:

Honda City e:HEV features a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that is coupled with two electric motors. The combined power output of this powertrain is 124 hp while the peak torque figure stands at 253 Nm and it has a claimed mileage of 26.50 kmpl. The new Honda City e:HEV is currently priced from Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming Cars in India in October 2022: BYD Atto 3 to MG Hector

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.