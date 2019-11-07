Exclusive! Honda City BS-VI to be launched in December: Expected price and other details explained

That Honda along with other carmakers is gearing up for the BS-VI switch is no hidden message. However, Honda's first BS-VI car for the Indian market will be its bread and butter, City. The Honda City BS-VI will be launched in December this year. Dealer dispatches will start soon while the new Honda City will initially be available only in a BS-VI petrol avatar. The BS-VI diesel Honda City will follow at a later stage. We expect the new BS-VI Honda City petrol price to start from Rs 10.1 lakh, ex-showroom. The current price of the BS-IV petrol is Rs 9.80 lakh.

The Honda City BS-VI petrol is unlikely to have any changes to its power rating. It's 1.5-litre, i-VTEC engine will produce 118hp of power and 145Nm of power. The claimed mileage might change and we expect it to be a tad lower than what it has currently, 17.4kmpl. Expect a decrease by around two kilometre per litre. This though might not have an adverse effect on the everyday driving range. Honda like other manufacturers are taking a cautious approach towards getting their diesel cars BS-VI ready. The investment as well as the final cost to the customer is said to be on the higher side. Hence whether or not it is feasible remains to be studied. At present, only Kia Motors sells a BS-VI diesel in the affordable spectrum in India.

There will be no facelift associated with the BS-VI City. It will continue to be sold in the present form with a few minor tweaks, mostly to the cabin. The updated Honda City will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento. None of its rivals at present have a BS-VI engine. However, we expect Maruti Suzuki to roll out the Ciaz BS-VI pretty much in a few days.

A statement on our queries from Honda Car India received this response.

"We will start dispatching the upgraded BS6 compliant Honda City to our dealers soon, and are hopeful that retail sales will begin starting December 2019. We are ready with Honda City Petrol variant compliant with BS6. Diesel will follow subsequently."