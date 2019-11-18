Honda City BS-VI Delhi ex-showroom prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS-VI compliant petrol units of the Honda City have started reaching dealerships in New Delhi. They are available with the same 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine which has now been upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. Our dealer sourced have confirmed that the ex-showroom prices of the BS-VI compliant Honda City in Delhi, starts from Rs 9.91 lakh. While the top-spec variant of this C-segment sedan will retail at Rs 14.37 lakh. In comparison, the ex-showroom prices of the BS-IV compliant Honda City used to fall in the range of Rs 9.81 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh. The prices of the upgraded model, on an average, have increased by approximately Rs 10,000 across the petrol variant line-up.

The diesel derivatives of the Honda City, which are powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, i-DTEC engine, continue to remain BS-IV compliant as of now. The company is going to upgrade the oil-burner in sync with the new emission regulations at a later stage.

Honda is yet to officially make an announcement on the launch of BS-VI compliant petrol models of the City. However, our dealer sources have confirmed that the upgraded units have started arriving at the company dealerships in Delhi.

The Honda City is currently running in its fourt-generation iteration in India. This C-Segment sedan is the Japanese automaker's offering specifically for emerging markets like ours. Honda currently also retails the City in Thailand. According to recent media reports, Honda is going to launch the next-generation City in Thailand on November 25th. The new version of this sedan is expected to reach Indian shores sometime during the second half of 2020.

In addition to cosmetic updates, the new Honda City is expected to get a new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol engine. Not only this but Honda is likely to introduce either a mild-hybrid or a full-hybrid version of the City in India with the new model.