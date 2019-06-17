Honda City, Amaze, WR-V to get expensive starting next month

Citing the rise in the cost of raw materials along with the introduction of new safety regulations, Honda Cars India is considering to increase the prices of its vehicle line-up in India by up to 1.2 per cent from next month. The Japanese automaker, which currently sells a wide array of models in India, which range from the compact sedan Amaze to the premium sedan Accord Hybrid. HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel told PTI that the company is currently working on the price increase of its models from July. He further added that the prices of the raw materials had gone up in the last few months, however, the company was absorbing the same. Now, the company is contemplating to pass some of the increase in costs to the customers.

The upcoming price increase is going to be the second one for the Japanese automaker for this year. In the month of February this year, Honda has announced a price increase across its model line by Rs 10,000. However, Honda was not the only car manufacturer to do so. Maruti Suzuki, along with Toyota and Isuzu has also increased the prices of their respective models during the month of January 2019.

In the wake of upcoming safety regulations, Honda Cars India has recently discontinued its entry-level hatchback offering, the Brio from the Indian market. The reason for the same was the lack of demand for the vehicle, which did not justify the increase in cost that would be required in order for the same to be upgraded in order to meet the new safety regulations. As a result of this, the compact sedan Amaze currently stands as the entry-level offering from the car manufacturer. Honda has also made clear that it will continue selling diesel engines in India post the implementation of BS6 emission regulations. It will upgrade its current engine line-up to meet the new regulations.

Inputs: PTI