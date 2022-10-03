Honda City, Amaze: Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023 scheme announced

Honda Cars India has introduced the ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ scheme allowing the customers to buy a car in 2022 and pay regular EMIs from 2023. It will be applicable only to Honda City and Amaze.

Honda Cars India has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited to introduce a special car finance scheme for Honda customers in India. As a part of this innovative ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023 scheme’, the customers will have the option to buy a Honda car in 2022 and pay regular EMIs from 2023. However, this scheme will be applicable only to Honda City and Amaze.

Honda Cars India says that it intends to enhance the consumer’s ease of buying experience and fulfil the desire to own a car through this innovative scheme. It is in force with immediate effect and will remain valid till October 31, 2022, for all variants of Honda City & Amaze, and across all authorized Honda dealerships & branches of Kotak Mahindra Prime in the country.

Also Read: Honda to discontinue diesel cars in India? Here’s what the company says!

The finance will be available for up to 85 per cent of the on-road cost of the car with negligible cost EMI for the first three months and regular EMIs from the fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure. Speaking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda Cars India is always committed to offer its customers, the best of buying convenience & ownership experience.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “With this partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, our valuable customers will have a unique opportunity to buy their favourite Honda City and Honda Amaze now and make the payment later. We urge our customers to avail this scheme to its best and look forward to more customers joining our Honda family and discover the delight of driving a Honda car.”

Watch Video | Honda City Hybrid Review:

Speaking on the collaboration, Shahrukh Todiwala, President & Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, said, “We have always cherished our partnership with Honda Cars India Ltd. We hope that our tailor-made car loan scheme for Honda customers will add to their joy this festive season. We encourage car buyers to make the most of this scheme and own their dream Honda car through easy instalments.”

Also Read: Ola Electric to open 200 offline experience centres in six months

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.