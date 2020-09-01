Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

The older generation Honda City will continue to be on sale in the BS6 era as a value offering. Now Honda is improved the old City’s ‘Value offering’ with a variant revision thereby deleting a variant and slashing the prices of the remaining ones.

Honda Cars India Limited has now officially confirmed that the fourth-generation Honda City will continue to be manufactured and retailed in India. While the fifth-generation Honda City has been launched in the Indian market, Honda will continue to sell the older model as a value offering. When the auto industry transitioned to BS6 emission standards in April 2020, Honda had upgraded the fourth-generation City to BS6 standards, but only for the petrol model while the new model was on its way. While the news was already out there, Honda has now confirmed that both cars will be available in tandem to each other in the Indian market.

The fourth-generation Honda City is available with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a manual transmission. Till date, the fourth-gen City was sold in three variants – SV, V, ZX. Honda has now dropped the ZX trim in the old City and slashed the prices of the remaining two variants. The 4th-Gen Honda City ‘SV’ trim was earlier priced at Rs 9.91 lakh while the ‘V’ trim was priced at Rs 10.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now the old City in the ‘SV’ trim has a new and lower price tag of Rs 9.29 lakh while the higher ‘V’ trim is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. Since the fourth-generation model of the Honda City was launched in January 2014, Honda has been able to sell over 3.5 lakh units of the sedan in India.

However, the fifth-generation of the all-new Honda City will continue to be priced the same as before offered in three variants— Petrol Manual, Petrol CVT and Diesel Manual all of which are available in grades — V, VX and ZX. The new city uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the fourth-generation model in its BS6 guise offered with a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT. While the 1.5-litre turbo diesel is identical to the older unit which has been discontinued in the fourth-gen City.

The mid-size sedan market in India is split between the Rs 10 lakh mark. The fourth-generation Honda City will rival directly against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz along with the more affordable versions of the Skoda Rapid. While the new-gen Honda City will rival the new Hyundai Verna and the higher-spec premium versions of the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.

