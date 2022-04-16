Honda celebrates 7th anniversary of Traffic Training Park with Hyderabad Traffic Police

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is making keen efforts to make roads of India safer. The company celebrated 7th anniversary of Children’s Traffic Training Park in Hyderabad.

In an exercise to spread road safety awareness in order to make roads of Hyderabad even safer, Hyderabad Traffic Police and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrated the 7th anniversary of Children’s Traffic Training Park, situated in Goshamahal. The anniversary celebration was conducted in the presence of Mr. G. Harish, Inspector, Traffic Police, Hyderabad, along with members from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The Goshamahal-based Children’s Traffic Training Park was inaugurated in collaboration with Hyderabad Traffic Police in 2016. It is the first traffic training park that was adopted by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, in the entire South India.

The traffic training park educates on a lot of fronts – safe riding habits, road sharing manners, road safety rules & signs, and road using habits. Moreover, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India claims that it has trained more than 1.44 lakh individuals in Hyderabad, comprising over 92,000 kids and 52,000+ riders since inception.

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Being a socially responsible corporate, HMSI is proactively inculcating safety riding habits to bring a positive change in everyone sharing the road. The development of Hyderabad’s traffic training park with Traffic Police of the city is one such initiative that is driving positive change in not only the existing riders but also preparing more responsible riders of tomorrow.”

He further added, “Educating over 1.44 lac people of Hyderabad bears testimony to the fact that our combined efforts are making a difference constantly. Moving forward, we will continue to instil more discipline among the citizens of Hyderabad to make them responsible road users.”

