Honda CB Shine sales cross 70 lakh sales milestone: Here’s what makes it successful

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) celebrated yet another sales milestone of its Honda CB Shine crossing the sales milestone of 70 lakh units in the Indian market. Over 7 million units of CB Shine have been sold ever since it was launched 12 years back in 2006. Honda CB-Shine is the only 125cc motorcycle to be among the top 4 selling bikes in India and currently has a market share of 51% in the segment. The company further confirmed that while the 125cc commuter segment in Inida has declined by 2%, Honda CB Shine Sale has gone up by 10%.

Thanking its customers, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said Honda Shine’s performance along with Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer differentiates it from other offerings in the segment. "Achieving this milestone ahead of Diwali is a great encouragement for us & we are all prepared to fulfil the ever growing expectations of our customers this festival!” he added.

Honda CB Shine gets a 124.73 cc air-cooled engine that makes 10.16 bhp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is being offered in 6 colour options and many new body graphics along with a 3D Honda logo. To make the most of this Diwali 2018, Honda is offering gifts and membership into Honda Joy Club. If you buy a Honda bike you can stand a chance to win LG TV, Samsung smartphine, Sony earphones and under the mega offer Honda Brio and Honda Amaze.

Honda CB Shine was launched in 2006 and reached its first 10 lakh sales in 54 months of its launch in 2010. In 2014, the sales crossed 30 lakh milestone with 33% market share. The 5 millionth milestone came in 2017 and now Honda says that every 2nd 125 cc motorcycle sold in India is the CB-Shine