Honda Cars January sales up by a healthy 23%! Amaze, WR-V power the boost!

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Friday reported a 23 percent increase in its domestic sales to 18,261 units in January. The company had sold 14,838 units in the domestic market in January 2018, HCIL said in a statement. The company also exported 200 units last month. "Responding to the tepid market situation with extensive marketing efforts, including on-ground activations focusing on tier 2 and 3 markets, drove sales of all Honda models in the month," HCIL Senior VP and Director-Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

With additional benefits in direct taxes announced in the interim budget presented Friday, the company expects the consumer sentiment to improve in the coming months, he added. During the ongoing financial year, the company has registered a cumulative sales growth of 5.7 percent, selling 1,53,058 units, as compared with 1,44,802 units in the corresponding period last year.

In related news, Honda Cars India will be bringing back the Civic sedan in the country this year. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have stated that the new Civic will be launched in the country in early March. However, the company has not officially confirmed the exact date till now and has only stated that the new Civic will make its way to India in the first quarter of 2019.

All-new 2019 Honda Civic India launch in early March! Will rival Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra

The new generation Civic will get a diesel engine for the first time. The 1.6-litre diesel mill to be on offer with the new model is expected to be the most fuel efficient in the segment and it is the same unit that powers the new CR-V.

Apart from this, the new Civic will get a 1.8-litre petrol engine as well along with a six-speed manual transmission and automatic gearbox. The cabin of the new 2019 Honda Civic also features a darker theme for a sportier appeal, very much in sync with the character of the Civic. For more details, click the link above.