Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

More than 66,000 cars and those made in the year 2018 have been affected and they include popular Honda models like the City, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V amongst others.

Honda Cars India Limited has been at the centre of many recalls. However, this seems to be its biggest recalls of all times here. A massive 66,651 cars are being recalled and these were manufactured in 2018. The list of cars includes the entire Honda line-up at that point in time – Amaze, Jazz, CR-V, WR-V, BR-V, Brio and City. This is a part of the global recall where millions of cars have been affected. The fuel pumps fitted in these cars may contain defective impellers, which will, over time, stop the engine abruptly or prevent it from starting. The Honda Amaze seems to be the most affected here and this is of the new-generation car that was launched in May 2018. 32.498 units have been affected. Only 180 units of the Honda CR-V are affected, while 360 units of the Brio, and 1,622 units of the BR-V are part of the recall.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Honda’s most popular car in India, the City, has 16,434 units that need to be fixed under this recall. 7,057 units of the WR-V crossover are also included in this recall. Given the current COVID-19 situation, customers will be informed of this recall individually. Customers are also requested to take prior appointment with their respective service centres to ensure there is social distancing maintained. At the same time, a minimum wait time too is being ensured. Starting from June 20 onwards, customers will be notified by HCIL. The repair work will be carried out with an hour and half. It will be absolutely free of cost to the customer.

If you want to check if your Honda car is affected, do visit the Honda Cars India Limited website and put in your Vehicle Identification Number or popularly known as VIN. One can find the VIN in the engine bay, near the driver side door or in the RC book.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.