Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

More than 66,000 cars and those made in the year 2018 have been affected and they include popular Honda models like the City, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V amongst others.

By:Published: June 12, 2020 6:44 PM

Honda Cars India Limited has been at the centre of many recalls. However, this seems to be its biggest recalls of all times here. A massive 66,651 cars are being recalled and these were manufactured in 2018. The list of cars includes the entire Honda line-up at that point in time  – Amaze, Jazz, CR-V, WR-V, BR-V, Brio and City. This is a part of the global recall where millions of cars have been affected. The fuel pumps fitted in these cars may contain defective impellers, which will, over time,  stop the engine abruptly or prevent it from starting. The Honda Amaze seems to be the most affected here and this is of the new-generation car that was launched in May 2018. 32.498 units have been affected. Only 180 units of the Honda CR-V are affected, while 360 units of the Brio, and 1,622 units of the BR-V are part of the recall.

Honda’s most popular car in India, the City, has 16,434 units that need to be fixed under this recall. 7,057 units of the WR-V crossover are also included in this recall. Given the current COVID-19 situation, customers will be informed of this recall individually. Customers are also requested to take prior appointment with their respective service centres to ensure there is social distancing maintained. At the same time, a minimum wait time too is being ensured. Starting from June 20 onwards, customers will be notified by HCIL. The repair work will be carried out with an hour and half. It will be absolutely free of cost to the customer.

If you want to check if your Honda car is affected, do visit the Honda Cars India Limited website and put in your Vehicle Identification Number or popularly known as VIN. One can find the VIN in the engine bay, near the driver side door or in the RC book.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained