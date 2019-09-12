Honda Cars offering hefty discounts on all models: Rs 4 lakh cash discount on CR-V

Honda is currently offering big discounts on its products with some models seeing up to Rs 4 lakh discounts at a time when the industry is going through a tumultuous period and as the festive season approaches. Honda Cars India is offering hefty discounts across the range.

Every model from the Amaze to the CR-V Honda is offering benefits and cash discounts depending on the model. The Honda Amaze is being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 42,000 as Honda is offering extended warranty up to 5 years and a three year Honda Care Maintenance Program.

You could save up to Rs 50,000 on the Honda Jazz right now as by default Honda is offering a Rs 25,000 cash discount on the hatchback, in addition to Rs 25,000 discount should you exchange your old vehicle. The Honda WR-V has the same offer, although the discount offered with the car exchange is only Rs 20,000.

Similar to the hatchbacks, the Honda City C-Segment sedan is being offered with a discount of Rs 30,000 with an exchange bonus up to an additional Rs 32,000. The BR-V is currently being offered with a flat discount of Rs 33,500, along with accessories worth Rs. 26,500. The exchange bonus offer on the BR-V will allow you to save an additional Rs 50,000. However, if you don’t exchange your old vehicle, Honda will increase the accessories offering with parts worth up to Rs 36,500.

The cash discount on the petrol CVT variant of the Honda Civic is a hefty amount of Rs 2 lakh only for the V variant. The diesel model of the Civic is being offered with a discount of Rs 2.5 lakh across all three variants. However, for the other petrol CVT variants of the Civic, you can only avail a discount of Rs 25,000 should you exchange your old vehicle for the new one. The Honda CR-V diesel is being offered with a flat discount of Rs 4 lakh.

The only Honda model not being offered with a discount is the Honda Accord hybrid which is offered in India as a direct import through the CBU route.