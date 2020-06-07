Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here’s how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

There are massive benefits for people looking to buy a new sedan currently. If they wish to look at Honda models, they can take advantage of huge discounts currently being offered on the BS6 Honda City and Amaze sedan models. Honda Cars is offering heavy cash benefits, exchange bonuses, free extended warranties and maintenance packages in the month of June 2020.

By:Published: June 7, 2020 5:51:29 PM

Honda Cars India Limited’s new online booking platform Honda from Home, now buy your favourite honda car online without going dealership

Honda Cars has announced discount and benefit offers on its model range for the month of June 2020. Honda Cars is offering heavy cash benefits, exchange bonuses, free extended warranties, maintenance packages and more on two of its BS6 models this month – the Honda City and Honda Amaze. While the competition was swift in resuming operations after the lockdown was relaxed by the Indian government, Honda Cars struggled to restart its manufacturing due to lack of workforce at one of its plants in Rajasthan. While production eventually resumed, its other plant in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh has not received the green light to restart production. This is likely to have played a major factor for Honda Cars to have recorded weak sales performance in May 2020. With the lockdown further relaxed and hoping to get the ball rolling, Honda Cars plans to bring its customers back into the buying mood with heavy discount offers in June to regain some lost ground.

In its BS6 guise, the Honda City is now only offered with a petrol engine option. For the Honda City, the manufacturer has announced discounts that vary between variants. For three variants – SV MT, V MT and the V CVT, Honda is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. On the VX manual model of the Honda City, you can save up to Rs 72,000 as Honda is offering Rs 37,000 in cashback offer and exchange benefits up to Rs 35,000. Higher up the spec chain, the VX CVT, ZX MT and ZX CVT models are being offered with a cashback discount of up to Rs 50,000 and another Rs 50,000 as an exchange bonus allowing for total savings of up to Rs 1 lakh.

As for the Honda Amaze model, should you chose to exchange your existing old vehicle for a new Amaze, Honda is willing to throw in an extended warranty benefit for the fourth and fifth year for free which is worth Rs 12,00. This is in addition to an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 making it a total saving of Rs 32,000. If a customer does not wish to exchange an older vehicle, Honda will offer the same extended warranty offer for the fourth and fifth year for free in addition to the option of three-year Honda Care Maintenance Program subscription worth Rs 8,000 at half the price. The benefits are offered across all Honda Amaze trim levels and variants including petrol and diesel for manual and automatic options. All offers are expected to be valid until June 30.

