Honda Cars launches virtual showroom: 360-degree views, interactive features and more

Honda Cars India today launched its Virtual Showroom as part of the company’s digital plans. This platform will enable customers to discover and engage with Honda’s entire model range in a digital experience from the comfort of their homes. The interactive showroom can be accessed through computer & smartphone browsers where customers can browse and explore the design, features, and technical details available for each model.

The Virtual Showroom uses a 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the product, giving them the flexibility to move around, interact with the vehicle.

In an age, where digitisation has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for an online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said.

The Virtual Showroom offers a wide array of interactive features and features videos to provide information about the exterior and interior of the car. The digital experience includes a Colorizer option to view the car colour from different angles, Variant Comparison option to pick and choose the best suitable variant. Customers can access Honda Virtual Showroom through virtualshowroom.hondacarindia.com.

In more recent news, Honda Cars currently has a body shop and paint service camp active currently. To last until 26th September, the camp includes multiple benefits to Honda customers including offers on labour pricing for Body and Paint Repair and on select parts like bumpers, windshield, and side mirrors. The camp also includes services for the interior like paint treatment, cleaning, and sanitisation. Customers will also avail of free services like top wash and body & paint evaluation along with a battery buyback offer during this camp.

