Honda Cars launches online booking portal for all models amid lockdown with Honda from Home initiative

As the nation continues to be under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Honda cars India has launched an online portal for prospective customers who can book their Honda model of their choosing sitting at home, safe from COVID-19.

Honda Cars India has launched the “Honda from Home” initiative which is an online platform offering a digital car buying solution. Honda’s new Honda from Home website will allow customers to book their planned Honda car purchase on the official website of the manufacturer while sitting at home during the lockdown.

As India continues to be under lockdown to fight against the highly contagious Coronavirus, like other auto manufacturers, Honda Cars online portal is designed for customers to witness Honda’s sales experience sitting at home and book their new Honda Car, safe from COVID-19 while practising social distancing. Honda says that “Honda from Home” can be accessed round-the-clock from any location and it will soon integrate Honda’s entire dealer network in India. Customers can browse through Honda’s product options and select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “At Honda, providing ‘Joy of Buying’ to our customers is at the core of our corporate philosophy. Our newly introduced ‘Honda from Home’ facility offers a simplified and secure booking experience for the ever-evolving digital consumer who makes his purchase decisions

online. Customers can now conveniently book their Honda car from the comfort of their homes. This platform is part of Honda’s digitalisation efforts in-car retail experience that not only drives convenience but also efficiency.”

Honda Cars India has highlighted a simple step-by-step process to book a new model from the Honda from Home online portal. The portal is said to be simplified as customers have to log on to the Honda Cars India website, select their preferred model and chose the variant, fuel type, transmission option and exterior colour. The customer will then be required to select their nearest dealership, share their details and then pay the amount required to book their new model. After the payment has been made, an SMS and email will be sent to the customer. The customer will be contacted by the sales executive from the dealership who will work out further documentation and discuss finance or payment options. After all, formalities are completed, Honda will then deliver the vehicle to the customer’s home at a later date.

Honda Cars India currently sells the Amaze, Civic and CR-V SUV in BS6 trim. However, it has already started accepting bookings for the BS6 updated and facelift WR-V which will be launched soon along with the BS6 Jazz. Honda was also scheduled to launch the all-new generation City sedan with BS6 engines, however, the launch has been delayed due to the lockdown.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.