Honda Cars India witnesses negative 35% YoY growth in June 2023

Honda Cars India has registered monthly domestic sales of 5,080 units in June 2023, compared to 7,834 units sold during June 2022. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,112 units in June 2023.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “Our sales in June are in line with our projections and met our planned targets. After the global unveiling of our latest SUV for India Honda Elevate last month, we are getting overwhelming interest for the new model. We will soon commence the prelaunch booking for Elevate and it will be launched during the festive season.”

Honda recently unveiled its latest product, the Elevate SUV, which will compete in a highly competitive segment that has the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others. Honda’s one-extensive lineup in India is down to product offerings in India and with the Elevate, Honda is looking to gain market share.

The Honda Elevate will be powered by the carmaker’s 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while being paired to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Honda will not offer its hybrid engine with the Elevate upon its launch, which is slated to take place during the festive season this year, while bookings will commence this month.