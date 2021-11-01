Honda Cars India sold 8,108 units in Oct 2021: Records 25% YoY drop

By selling 8,108 vehicles in the country last month, Honda Cars India Ltd. has posted a YoY drop of 25 per cent. Overall, the carmaker wholesaled close to 10,000 units last month.

Honda’s vehicle line-up in India includes five models – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, 4th-gen City, and 5th-gen City. With a rather small line-up, the Japanese automaker manages to post decent sales figures on monthly charts. Last month, the carmaker sold a total of 8,108 units in the Indian market. It is less than the 10,836 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Resultantly, the brand has posted a YoY decline of 25.17 per cent in sales for the month of October.

The automaker also exported 1,747 units to the overseas market last month, whereas, in the same month last year, the figure stood at 84 units only. In summation, the carmaker wholesaled 9,855 units in October this year, whereas, in the same period last year, the carmaker wholesaled 10,920 units. Overall, the brand has recorded a 9.7 per cent fall in sales on a YoY basis.

Commenting on Oct’21 sales performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “In terms of demand, the festive buying kept pace with last year and continues to show good momentum. Our factory despatches during Oct’21 increased by 20% as compared to Sept’21 and we were able to wholesale our entire factory stock of the month. While the situation still remains dynamic due to the ongoing supply side challenges, we are making all possible efforts to maintain a steady delivery pace and catering to the market demand effectively.”

Honda is currently celebrating the “The Great Honda Fest November 2021” to offer great deals to the new buyers. Starting with the Amaze, it is available with discounts of up to Rs. 15,000, while the 5th-gen City is on sale with offers of up to Rs. 38,000. The Jazz and WR-V, on the other hand, can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 36,000 and Rs. 29,000, respectively. Talking of the 4th-gen Honda City, the mid-size saloon is available with discounts extending to Rs. 23,000.

