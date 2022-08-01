Honda Cars Sales July 2022: Honda Cars India sold 6,784 units in July 2022, registering a YoY growth of 12 per cent. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,104 units last month.

Honda Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 6,784 units in July 2022, registering a YoY growth of 12 per cent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 6,055 units.

According to Honda Cars India, its export numbers for July 2022 stand at 2,104 units while in July 2021, it exported 918 units. When we compare Honda’s sales performance on an MoM basis, the company’s sales declined by 13.4 per cent as in June 2022, it managed to sell 7,834 cars in the domestic market.

Sharing thoughts on the July 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “We have witnessed a good demand trend in last few months across the model line-up. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage continues to impact and slowdown our supplies. We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible.”

He further added, “On a cumulative basis, HCIL sales have grown by 40% over last year. As we approach the festive period, we hope that the demand will continue to stay strong and bring in the much-needed festive cheer for the industry after the challenging situation last year.” Honda Cars India’s current product portfolio includes Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, and multiple versions of the City.

