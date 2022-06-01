Honda Cars India’s sales report for May 2022 shows a positive growth of 302.9% in domestic sales and 418.7% in exports.

Honda Cars India’s domestic sales for May 2022 stood at 8,188 units, registering a YoY growth of 302.9%, compared to its sales in May 2021, when Honda Cars India sold 2,032 units.

Honda also recorded a growth of 418.7% in exports in May 2022, having exported 1,997 units compared to 385 units in May last year.

Sharing his thoughts on Honda Cars India’s sales in May, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The demand for Honda cars continued to stay strong as positive sentiments prevailed in the market but the prolonged supply chain-related issues still remain a hindrance and we are making all efforts to cater to the demand effectively.”

He added, “Our latest launch of Strong Electric Hybrid in the mainstream segment, the New City e:HEV has received an overwhelming response, far exceeding our initial plan, demonstrating that customers are showing a strong preference for such advanced technologies in the area of performance, environment-friendliness and safety. We are thankful to our customers for their continuous support to brand Honda.”

The Honda City remains one of the strongest selling vehicles for the carmaker in India and with the launch of the new City e:HEV, the carmaker has also entered an era of hybrid mobility.