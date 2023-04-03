Honda Cars India registers 7% growth in FY23

HCIL exported a total volume of 22,722 units during FY 22-23 as compared to 19,401 units in FY 21-22, registering over 17% of growth.

Honda Cars India has registered annual domestic sales of 91,418 units during FY23, recording 7 percent growth over the last financial year. The company sold a total volume of 85,609 units during FY22.

Sharing thoughts on the fiscal year sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “We are pleased to report that our sales for the Financial Year 2022-23 have met our expectations. Honda Cars India has achieved a domestic sales growth of 7 percent, driven by the strong and positive sales momentum of our models specifically the Amaze and City. The Amaze’s sales have grown by 33 percent in the last fiscal year being one of the most preferred family sedan in India.”

He added, “Despite the persistent challenges posed by the global chip shortage and its impact on production volumes, the Indian automobile industry has had one of its strongest years in terms of sales. We believe that India holds significant potential and anticipate even greater demand in the years ahead.”

The company registered monthly domestic sales of 6,692 units and export of 3,189 units in March 2023 against 6,589 units in domestic sales and 2,243 units of export in March 2022.