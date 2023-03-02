Honda Cars India registers 15% decline in February 2023 sales

Honda Cars India has seen a decline in domestic sales and exports in February 2023, however, the Honda City facelift will be launched soon.

Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 6,086 units in February 2023. In contrast, Honda sold 7,187 units in the domestic market in February 2022, registering a negative growth of 15 percent last month.

Honda’s exports also saw a decline in February 2023, as the carmaker exported 973 units last month as compared to exporting 2,337 units in February 2022, registering a decline of 58 percent.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “Our sales performance in the month of Feb 23 has been as per our plan towards the seamless transition of our models to new emission norms. We are currently gearing up for the launch of New City, and we are confident that it will generate new excitement and appealing options for customers.”

Honda is preparing to launch the facelifted City in India soon, which is due a mid-life refresh. The Honda City facelift will carry forward the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre hybrid engine, while the latter is expected to be offered in more variants.

When launched, the 2023 Honda City could spark more interest leading to better sales for Honda, however, Honda’s closest competitor, Hyundai, is also readying the launch of the all-new Verna in March. Although Hyundai won’t offer hybrid tech, the more powerful engine option along with the long list of features could steer potential City customers away.