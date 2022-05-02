Honda Cars India Ltd. clocks sales of 7,874 units in April this year: Export stood at 970 units

Honda registered a drop in sales for the month of April this year. However, the exports grew by a huge margin The company will soon be launching the City e:HEV in the country.

Honda Cars India Ltd. has closed the sales tally for April 2022 with sales of 7,874 units in the domestic market. The brand exported 2,042 units to foreign markets last month. In the same month last year, HCIL could only export 970 units, whereas it sold 9,072 units in the country.

Sharing thoughts on the April’22 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand. We are hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later, so that the demand – supply equation can be more balanced.”

He further added, “On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a Strong Electric Hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on May 4th, 2022.”

Currently, Honda is also preparing to launch the new City e:HEV in our market. The strong hybrid version of the company’s most-celebrated nameplate- City, will also be the most fuel-efficient one in its segment with a claimed figure of 26.5 kmpl. The City hybrid comes with a 1.5L Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor.

Alongside, the City e:HEV gets a host of extra features over its ICE counterparts. The addition of Honda Sensing brings along the ADAS tech on board. It gets adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, adaptive high-beam assist, collision avoidance braking system, and lane departure warning. Furthermore, it comes with hill-hold assist and an electronic parking brake. Prices for the Honda City e:HEV will be announced on May 4, 2022.

