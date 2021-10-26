Honda Cars India announces tie-up with Bank of Maharashtra: Offering lucrative financing schemes

Honda Cars India Ltd. partnerships with Bank of Maharashtra to facilitate a quick loan disbursement process at a low rate of interest to encash the coming festive season.

With the festive season fast approaching, more car buyers are reaching the showrooms to get home a new car this season. To encash this opportunity, Honda Cars India Ltd. has now announced a tie-up with the Bank of Maharashtra. The partnership will provide buyers with lucrative financing deals on the purchase of Honda cars. The tie-up is targeted towards offering a low rate of interest and facilitating a hassle-free loan disbursement process. The offers will be valid on the purchase of the Honda Amaze, WR-V, City, and Jazz.

Customers from varied income groups like self-employed, agriculturists, salaried employees, and Businessmen will be able to avail benefits from the “Maha Super Car Loan” scheme of the Bank of Maharashtra. Key benefits under this scheme include a loan of up to 90 per cent of the cost of the vehicle. Other highlights include a low rate of interest starting from 7.05 per cent and quick disbursement of loan in a turn-around-time of 48 hours. Furthermore, special benefits to existing account holders and salary account holders will be provided. In fact, the bank will charge zero processing fee till 31 December with no pre-/part-payment charges.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director -Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “This tie-up with the Bank of Maharashtra will strengthen our efforts to offer affordable and accessible personal mobility solutions to a diverse set of valued customers. With a wide network of Bank of Maharashtra and Honda’s advanced technology product range, this partnership will mutually benefit each other and result into deeper penetration of the market. Customers can take benefit of lower rate of Interest and hassle-free experience of car finance to purchase their much-awaited dream car this festive season.”

Shri. A.S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra said, “This is really great to be associated with Honda Cars India, a leading car maker. Our customers will be immensely benefited as we offer hassle-free Car loans with Zero processing charges at a lucrative pricing. This is going to add fillip to our customer satisfaction and bring cheer during the festive seasons,” said on this association.

Mr. Hemant Tamta, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra said, “Partnering with Honda group is something really exhilarating on our part. Being one of India’s leading car makers for mass as well as class, this will open a big opportunity to add to our customer’s delight. Bank of Maharashtra’s Car Loan is one of the finest product in the offering at most competitive pricing and Zero Processing charges which will serve as the icing on the cake.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.