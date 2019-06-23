Honda Cars ‘Drive to Discover’ 9th edition with new Honda Civic and CR-V flagged off in Assam

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has flagged off the ninth edition of its drive series 'Drive to Discover' from Guwahati, Assam. The drive will meander through the scenic beauty of northeast India. The drive will feature HCIL’s premium line-up of the recently launched fifth-generation Honda CR-V & the 10th-generation Honda Civic. The drive begins from Guwahati and will pass through northeast India, exploring the Nimati Ghat and the world’s largest inhabited freshwater river island in the world – Majuli Island.

As part of the drive, participants will experience the drive in Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by late evening conclusion in Dibrugarh, the industrial city, surrounded by sprawling tea estates in Assam. The last lap will commence from Kaziranga towards Guwahati. On the way, the convoy will experience Honda’s dealership at Tezpur.

The new dealership is one of the first Honda dealerships which adopted the new corporate identity as part of Honda’s plan to revamp its dealership facilities across the country. The four-day drive will be covering a distance of more than 1300 km and will culminate on 25th June 2019.

The first edition of the Honda ‘Drive to Discover’ was kicked off back in 2010, offering an experiential drive to auto enthusiasts from different parts of the country. The D2D over the years has given a hand on experience of driving through the magnificent and beautiful locations and joy of driving amongst the participants. In the 9th Edition of ‘Drive to Discover’, 26 Auto enthusiast will be participating from different states.

“Drive to Discover has been a unique annual initiative that is eagerly awaited and has generated huge interest amongst the customers and fans. Drive to Discover over the years has laid emphasis on offering driving comfort and a feel of the premiums that HCIL offers to its customers,” Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said.

“In this edition, our global bestsellers All New Civic and CR-V will be driven through the stretches of North East ensuring world-class driving experience over a long distance. Just like the past 8 successful editions, we believe that the 9th edition will also become a memorable and enriching experience for the participants.”