Honda Cars domestic sales down by 37% in September 2019

As the downward trend for the auto industry continues for the tenth month in a row, Honda Cars India has announced that its sales for the month of September 2019 declined by 37%. The Indian arm of the Japanese manufacturer registered monthly domestic sales of 9,301 units in the month of September 2019, compared to 14,820 units the manufacturer sold in the same period in 2018.

However, export sales for Honda in September 2019 stood at 946 units registering growth by 73%. Honda registered 545 unit exports in September 2018.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “While the market remained tough in September, the auto sales saw an uptick from this Aug’19 which is a positive sign. We hope the consumer sentiment further improves during the ongoing festive season and helps the sales momentum. There are attractive offers available in the market which make this the best time for customers to buy new cars.”

Honda Cars India’s current model range includes the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V, City, Civic, CR-V and the Accord Hybrid. While the Accord is a direct import model, Honda was offering heavy discounts on their entire range of other models in the month of September 2019 with up to Rs 4 lakh on models like the CR-V SUV. The other models like the Amaze, Jazz and City models were being offered with discounts from Rs 30,000-50,000. The Honda Civic in the month of September was being offered with a discount of around Rs 2 - 2.5 lakh. It seems like the heavy discounts have failed to make an impact from the dwindling demand for new cars in the struggling Indian economy.