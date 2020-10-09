Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

The Great Honda Fest includes discounts on Honda cars including Honda Jazz, Honda Civic, fifth-gen, Honda City, and more. The festival will continue till 31st October 2020.

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) today announced its annual festive season discounts under ‘The Great Honda Fest’. As part of the festival promotions, HCIL is providing many offers on its models which can be availed at all authorised Honda dealerships across India and are valid till 31st October, 2020. These offers to customers are in the form of cash discounts, extended warranty and Honda Care maintenance programme on new car purchases. There are additional benefits for existing Honda customers including loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits who trade in their old Honda car.

Cash benefit on Honda Amaze under The Great Honda Fest is up to Rs 47,000, fifth-generation Honda City gets a cash discount of up Rs 30,000, Honda Jazz – up to Rs 40,000, Honda WR-V – up to Rs 40,000, and Honda Civic – up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Honda Cars has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them up to 100 percent on-road financing, low EMI packages and long-tenure loans.

In order to make the festive season more rewarding for the customers during these tough times, Honda has rolled out exciting offers on its cars this month as part of the Great Honda Fest, making it the best time for buying cars, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said.

During the COVID health crisis, when there is an enhanced need for personal mobility, I am sure our customers will find these benefits appealing and it will propel the demand for new cars. In order to support easy buying options for our customers, smart financing options have been developed with several finance partners offering long tenure and easy EMI options, he added.

