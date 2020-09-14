Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars India's ‘Body & Paint Service Camp’ will start from 14th September 2020 and will continue till 26th September 2020 at all authorised Honda service outlets across the country

By:September 14, 2020 4:07 PM

Honda Cars India Ltd today announced a ‘Body & Paint Service Camp’ for its customers starting 14th September 2020. The camp will continue till 26th September 2020 at all authorised Honda service outlets across India. The 13-day Body & Paint Service Camp offers multiple benefits to Honda customers including offers on labour pricing for Body and Paint Repair and on select parts like bumpers, windshield, and side mirrors. The camp also includes services for the interior like paint treatment, cleaning, and sanitisation. Customers will also avail of free services like top wash and body & paint evaluation along with battery buyback offer during this camp.

All Honda dealers across India are organising this Body & Paint Service camp for their cars. This camp will help them to maintain their cars and renew their appearance after the lockdown period. Honda appeals its customers to avail the benefits offered during the camp and treat their loved vehicles with a makeover, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said.

Honda Cars advises its customers to book the service appointment before visiting the dealerships through Honda Cars India website, Honda Connect app, or by directly contacting the dealership.

Also read: Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

As part of the COVID-19 safety protocol, HCIL dealerships and workshops are adhering to all safety measures and guidelines along with social distancing protocols to provide the services to the customers safely.

Honda cars have had several discounts and benefits on them lately with Honda Civic offering the maximum discounts. During September, Honda dealers are offering massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Civic. This is applicable to all Civic diesel variants while the petrol versions get up to Rs 1 lakh off. Customers can also avail of a flat cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the WR-V petrol and diesel variants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021