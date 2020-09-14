Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars India's ‘Body & Paint Service Camp’ will start from 14th September 2020 and will continue till 26th September 2020 at all authorised Honda service outlets across the country

Honda Cars India Ltd today announced a ‘Body & Paint Service Camp’ for its customers starting 14th September 2020. The camp will continue till 26th September 2020 at all authorised Honda service outlets across India. The 13-day Body & Paint Service Camp offers multiple benefits to Honda customers including offers on labour pricing for Body and Paint Repair and on select parts like bumpers, windshield, and side mirrors. The camp also includes services for the interior like paint treatment, cleaning, and sanitisation. Customers will also avail of free services like top wash and body & paint evaluation along with battery buyback offer during this camp.

All Honda dealers across India are organising this Body & Paint Service camp for their cars. This camp will help them to maintain their cars and renew their appearance after the lockdown period. Honda appeals its customers to avail the benefits offered during the camp and treat their loved vehicles with a makeover, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said.

Honda Cars advises its customers to book the service appointment before visiting the dealerships through Honda Cars India website, Honda Connect app, or by directly contacting the dealership.

As part of the COVID-19 safety protocol, HCIL dealerships and workshops are adhering to all safety measures and guidelines along with social distancing protocols to provide the services to the customers safely.

Honda cars have had several discounts and benefits on them lately with Honda Civic offering the maximum discounts. During September, Honda dealers are offering massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Civic. This is applicable to all Civic diesel variants while the petrol versions get up to Rs 1 lakh off. Customers can also avail of a flat cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the WR-V petrol and diesel variants.

