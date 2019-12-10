Honda Cars launches 10 year warranty on models including Honda City and Honda Civic

Honda Cars Anytime Warranty scheme is valid for cars that are 10 years old or under. For a Honda car to be eligible for the scheme, it should be under 7 years old and the odometer must not read over 1 lakh km.

By: | Published: December 10, 2019 12:02 PM

Honda civic remains on the top of the executive sedan segment, 436 units sold in october 2019

Honda Cars India has introduced a first-of-its-kind warranty package called 'Anytime Warranty' which provides a cover of 1 year/20,000 km. Honda car owners can opt for this scheme till the age of their car is 10 years or under. For a car to be eligible for Anytime Warranty, it must be less than 7 years old and odometer should read under 1 lakh km. Pricing for the warranty package has been categorised in two parts - warranty in continuation and service record OK and break-in warranty or improper service records. For example, Anytime Warranty of 1 year/20,000 for a three-year-old Honda Brio would be Rs 3,609. Anytime Warranty for the Brio in its 10th year would cost Rs 9,927.

Anytime Warranty has been introduced for the first time in India. This program gives Honda customers coverage of 1 year/20,000 km". The eligibility criteria to get this program is vehicle age < 10 years (from policy start date) and odometer reading < 1,20,000 km from new vehicle sale date. The best part of this program is that you can opt for this program even after the expiry of standard warranty/extended warranty.

The dealership will repair or replace any part which proves to be defective within the limits of Anytime Warranty at no charges to the customer for parts and labour. Customers can freely transfer Any Time Warranty to the next owner of the car. In fact, it could promise a better resale value for the car if it is maintained under the HondaCare Any Time Warranty program.

Honda Cars offering hefty discounts on all models: Rs 4 lakh cash discount on CR-V

Honda recommends that customers maintain their vehicles according to recommendations as outlined in Honda Owner’s manual, new vehicle warranty booklet and Anytime Warranty document.

Honda currently offers 3 years standard warranty and 4th and 5th year extended warranty. Customers who opt for Anytime Warranty in continuation of their earlier warranty and have a proper service record will have to pay less as compared to customers who have a break in warranty and have an improper service record. For all customers, the cost of Anytime Warranty will keep increasing every year.

