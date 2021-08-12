Honda Car India backs hybrid vehicle technology: In talks with state governments

While typical of most auto companies, the crux of new launches was quickly hushed, we got to know a crucial bit that HCIL is betting big on hybrid cars.

By:August 12, 2021 5:16 PM
Honda City RS hybrid used for reference.

Honda Car India is gearing up for the launch of the refreshed Amaze. The car which is HCIL’s second largest selling model here, will be launched in a facelifted avatar on August 18. While we hear there will be mechanically no changes to this car, with just four engine options including a lone diesel, HCIL must be up to something big for the future. We caught up with Rajesh Goel, senior VP and director-marketing and sales, HCIL, to understand the company’s plans. While, typical of most auto companies, the crux of new launches was quickly hushed, we got to know a crucial bit. HCIL is betting big on hybrid cars. The brand had the Civic hybrid in India for a limited time and the car was much loved but then pricing played a spoilsport in its success.

Rajesh told us, “We firmly believe that hybrids can be a good intermediate technology till India transitions to EVs fully. It helps to develop a manufacturing ecosystem for electrified vehicles enabling smooth transition, helps the consumer to reduce their range anxiety and gives sufficient time to all stakeholders to create the requisite charging infrastructure.

Strong hybrid vehicles are backed by advanced electrified technology where vehicles run on EV mode for an extended duration and consume much lesser fuel which will support the government’s focus to reduce fuel import bills as we move forward.

We have been in discussion with central and various state governments to discuss the merits of hybrid technology. There are already many state EV policies that acknowledge these merits. An all-around policy support for hybrid cars can surely boost this technology and help in faster electrification in the mobility sector.”

Now, we understand what HCIL is trying to convey here as they might not want to do a Civic hybrid encore. The hybrid technology in itself including the Li-ion battery, motor, generator are imported and in the process, makes the cars expensive.  If there are incentives given on hybrid vehicles through the FAME-II purview, then it makes sense to launch those here. Especially the part wherein while hybrid engines rely on fossil fuels but they still manage to save a bit by bringing in electric intervention. With these thoughts it is apparent that Honda, like Toyota, might first introduce hybrid cars in the Indian market and then graduate to full-blown EVs. These though are not the only bits we discussed with Rajesh and a full-blown report of the same will be up soon. Keep watching this space for more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India