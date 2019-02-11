Honda Brio production ends: Amaze now Honda’s most-affordable car in India

At the start of the year, we told you that 2019 is a year of reckoning for several brands in the Indian Automotive market, new generation safety norms and an upcoming switch to only BS6 compliant vehicles will force many an OEM to decide whether indeed various models stand to be profitable enough to be carried forward. In that light, Honda has announced that they will officially stop production of their entry level-hatch, the Brio in India. Bringing an abrupt end to the vehicles 7-year long stint in India.

Honda Cars India which functions as a wholly owned subsidiary of the brand in India sees the end of the road for the Honda Brio as an opportunity to bring focus on their next most affordable car, the Honda Amaze. "Our entry car is now Amaze. We have stopped production of Brio and as of now, we do not intend to bring next-generation Brio into India," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel told PTI.

Goel continued to point out that there has been a notable shift in consumer preferences, moving away from smaller, cost-efficient utility hatchbacks. A trend that began in global markets. Goel pointed out that a sedan was among the best selling cars last year, saying that this can be attributed to a typical motorisation cycle followed in every country and it's just that in India the upgradation pace is much slower than other countries. According to Goel, this shift in pace is about 7 years late, and thus remove the need for a Brio like hatch.

Cars like the Jazz and WR-V will now be Honda Car India’s entry-level hatchbacks and would be the companies small cars per se. Honda had launched Brio in September 2011 and has sold around 97,000 units till date. The Brio is not the first car to get the axe, last year, Honda dropped the Mobilio MPV citing poor demand.