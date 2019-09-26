Honda at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show: New Accord, Honda E electric car, new Gold Wing with airbag and more

Honda Motor Co has announced its lineup of production and planned production two-wheelers and cars, along with electric products which will be exhibited at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, set to kick off on 25th October. The 11-day automotive show will see the unveiling of new models of existing products like the ever-popular Accord and in terms of motorcycles, the Gold Wing which is now expected to come with an airbag. So, here's a quick look at what to expect from Honda line up at this year's Tokyo Motor Show.

Honda Cars at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

All-new Honda Accord (Japan premiere)

The all-new Accord has been well received in various countries across the world since it was first introduced in the North American market. Honda says that it will be lower and wider, and hence offer a more spacious cabin. The new Accord is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in early 2020 as a hybrid sedan.

Honda e (Japan premiere)

Honda will begin sales in Japan of the Honda e which was exhibited as a mass-production model at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019. Honda’s first all-electric urban commuter, the e features a motor and rear-wheel-drive system. In addition to featuring the dual-screen large-sized touchscreen display and a camera-based mirror system which replaces door mirrors, Honda e also boasts of connectivity features with the Honda Personal Assistant, a voice recognition function based on connected technologies and advanced AI technologies.

Honda Motorcycles at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Honda CRF1100L AfricaTwin DCT (Japan premiere)

The new AfricaTwin makes use of a newly-designed frame and has received an increase in engine size to 1100 cc, and the electronic control to support the rider has been further advanced through the utilization of vehicle posture information obtained from a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU).

Honda also introduced another version of this model, CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES Dual Clutch Transmission, which is equipped with Showa electronic control suspension that adjusts damping force in accordance with the riding situation. Planned production models of both types will be on display at the Honda booth.

Honda CT125 (World premiere)

The CT125 is a concept model based on the Honda Super Cub series through its structure and design while giving due consideration to off-road performance. Inheriting the original “CT” concept, the CT125 features a steel front fender and up-muffler (above the engine), a wide and large rear carrier, high-mount air intake duct and side air cleaners and yet realizes simple and unique styling.

Honda Benly e: and Gyro e: (World premiere)

Honda hold the world premiere of two electric commuter models powered by the Honda Mobile Power Pack. Honda says these will boast of large loading capacity, durability, easy to handle body size, and a large and flat rear deck designed in consideration of mounting a delivery box.

Honda ADV150 (Japan premiere)

The ADV150 will come with a suspension, tyre and riding position suitable for all road surfaces including urban areas and rough suburban road surfaces. It will feature a two-stage adjustable screen and a smart key system. Honda will exhibit the Japan premiere of the planned production model of the ADV150.

Honda will showcase a whole lot more, some of the most notable ones of which are Gold Wing Tour Dual Clutch Transmission which will now come with an airbag, CB1000R Custom Concept, and several of Honda's race machines like McLaren Honda MP4/4 (1988 FIA Formula One WGP champion), RC213V (Competed in the FIM WGP MotoGP class in 2019) and more.