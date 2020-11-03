Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

These special edition models, we assume, will run till stocks last. They bring in new graphics, chrome elements and updated upholstery to the Honda WR-V and Amaze.

Honda Car India Limited is out with its special edition models. The Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions are part of this brigade. Customers can book these cars either online or through one o the authorised dealerships in the country. While the Amaze is nearly three years old in the line-up, the Honda WR-V is a recent addition after having got the BS6 update and a mild facelift. The festive season cheer is supposed to have demand for new cars and adding a bit of flair to an existing model will definitely bring in the crowd. The Exclusive Editions will be available in all colours and can now be seen at showrooms. These Exclusive Editions are based on the VX MT and CVT models in both petrol and diesel. While Honda hasn’t commented how long these will be available, we assume they will run till stocks last.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition as well as the WR-V bring in chrome window moulding, chrome garnish at the front and boot, badges, suede black seat cover, front footlight, step illumination and centre armrest. Additionally, the WR-V Exclusive Edition also gets a chrome garnish on the grille and around the fog lights. It also gets body graphics. Prices of both the models are given below. There is no change in the engines or transmission. Both the cars are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 90hp and 110Nm. With the Amaze, one can opt for a CVT whereas a 5-speed manual is standard in both. The Amaze diesel puts out 100hp and 200Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual. However, while the same engine is used in the WR-V, it gets a 6-speed manual. Additionally, customers can also opt for a diesel CVT with the Amaze.

Honda Amaze price

Price (Ex showroom Delhi) MT CVT Exclusive Edition Petrol Rs 7,96,000 Rs 8,79,000 Exclusive Edition Diesel Rs 9,26,000 Rs 9,99,000

Honda WR-V price

Price (Ex showroom Delhi) MT Exclusive Edition Petrol Rs 9,69,900 Exclusive Edition Diesel Rs 10,99,900

Do you think these special editions bring in more customers?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.