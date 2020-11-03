Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

These special edition models, we assume, will run till stocks last. They bring in new graphics, chrome elements and updated upholstery to the Honda WR-V and Amaze.

By:November 3, 2020 10:52 AM

Honda Car India Limited is out with its special edition models. The Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions are part of this brigade. Customers can book these cars either online or through one o the authorised dealerships in the country. While the Amaze is nearly three years old in the line-up, the Honda WR-V is a recent addition after having got the BS6 update and a mild facelift. The festive season cheer is supposed to have demand for new cars and adding a bit of flair to an existing model will definitely bring in the crowd. The Exclusive Editions will be available in all colours and can now be seen at showrooms. These Exclusive Editions are based on the VX MT and CVT models in both petrol and diesel. While Honda hasn’t commented how long these will be available, we assume they will run till stocks last.

The Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition as well as the WR-V bring in chrome window moulding, chrome garnish at the front and boot, badges, suede black seat cover, front footlight, step illumination and centre armrest. Additionally, the WR-V Exclusive Edition also gets a chrome garnish on the grille and around the fog lights. It also gets body graphics. Prices of both the models are given below. There is no change in the engines or transmission. Both the cars are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 90hp and 110Nm. With the Amaze, one can opt for a CVT whereas a 5-speed manual is standard in both. The Amaze diesel puts out 100hp and 200Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual. However, while the same engine is used in the WR-V, it gets a 6-speed manual. Additionally, customers can also opt for a diesel CVT with the Amaze.

Honda Amaze price

Price (Ex showroom Delhi)MTCVT
Exclusive Edition PetrolRs 7,96,000Rs 8,79,000
Exclusive Edition DieselRs 9,26,000Rs 9,99,000

Honda WR-V price

Price (Ex showroom Delhi)MT
Exclusive Edition PetrolRs 9,69,900
Exclusive Edition DieselRs 10,99,900

 

Do you think these special editions bring in more customers?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan's expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan's expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported