Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Honda Cars is kick-starting the festive season with the launch of a Special Edition of the Amaze compact sedan at prices starting Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). The edition marking the festive season this year will be based on the Honda Amaze S Grade variant, available in both petrol and diesel engines with options of manual and CVT gearbox options. The Amaze Special Edition will come with distinctive body graphics and distinguishing badges.

Honda Amaze ‘Special Edition’ Price and Highlights:

o The Special Edition is based on the Amaze S grade in MT and CVT versions of both petrol and diesel

o It gets a Digipad 2.0 – 17.7 cm Touchscreen display audio system

o Body graphics

o New seat covers

o Sliding armrest

o Special Edition logo and badge

o Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Special Edition petrol manual – Rs 7 lakh

Special Edition petrol CVT – Rs 7.9 lakh

Special Edition diesel manual – Rs 8.3 lakh

Special Edition diesel CVT – Rs 9.1 lakh

Honda Amaze is available with a choice of two engines and transmission options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 88 hp and 110 Nm and can be bought paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The petrol-manual has a claimed mileage of 18.6 kpl while the CVT delivers slightly less fuel efficiency of 18.3 kpl.

The 1.5-litre diesel produces 98 hp and 200 Nm, which is also available with options of MT and CVT gearbox. The diesel-manual has a claimed fuel economy of 24.7 kpl and the CVT-driven Amaze diesel with 80 hp and 160 Nm claims 21 kpl.

Honda Amaze also has some neat discount offers this month. Customers can save up to Rs 47,000 in the form of warranty extension worth Rs 12,000 for free and cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000.

