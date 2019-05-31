Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Ignis crash tested by Global NCAP: How they performed

Made in India Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis have been crash-tested by Global NCAP. The tests were carried out under Global NCAP's Safer Cars for Africa campaign. The Honda Amaze received a 4-star rating for adult occupants. While it's scored a poor 1-star for child safety. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis scored 3-stars for adult occupant safety. On the other hand, it too received a 1-star from child safety. Though the vehicles used in the crash test were Africa-spec, their manufacturing had been done in India and are exactly similar to their respective Indian iterations. Both these models were tested in their respective base variants which offer safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD along with driver seat belt warning systems. The India-spec Honda Amaze gets additional safety features such as high-speed alert system as well as passenger seatbelt warning. This is true for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well.

India-made Afric-Spec Maruti Suzuki Ignis crash tested by Global NCAP

The body shell of the Honda Amaze was rated as stable by Global NCAP. On the other hand, it was rated as unstable for the Ignis. That said, both the cars scored poorly in child occupant protection. Global NCAP had recently rated Maruti's sub-4-meter offering, the Vitara Brezza. The same received a 4-star rating for adult occupants at the front along with 2-stars for child safety.

Simultaneously, the Tata Nexon was put through the same tests i.e a frontal crash of 64 km/h with a 40 per cent offset barrier along with side impact test and it scored a full 5-stars in adult occupant protection. This has made the Tata the first made-in-India vehicle to do so. Both these cars were rated under Global NCAP's Safer Cars for India campaign.

By October 2019, India will implement stringent crash test regulations which are sure to make our roads safer in the coming years. Under the new regulations, all cars in the country will have to have certain safety features as standard. In addition to this, their body structures should meet pre-set thresholds, just as set by various NCAPs around the world. In terms of safety features, all cars must have driver side airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert systems along with driver and passenger seat belt warning as standard across the range.