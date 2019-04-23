Honda Amaze gets CVT in top-spec VX trim to take on Maruti Dzire

Almost a year after the launch of the second generation Amaze in India, Honda has finally introduced the CVT automatic gearbox on the top-spec VX trim of this compact sedan. Till now, the CVT gearbox was only available on the mid-spec S and V trims of the Amaze. With this, the Japanese automaker's offering in the budget sedan segment now stands as an even tougher competition to the current leader, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Honda has introduced the CVT gearbox in petrol as well as diesel variants of this compact sedan. Prices for the petrol Amaze VX CVT stand at Rs 8.56 lakh. While those for the diesel VX CVT stand at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec VX trims of this Honda offers a substantial jump in terms of features over the V trim. These include a 17.7 cm Advanced Infotainment System with Capacitive Touchscreen, in-built Satellite Linked Turn by Turn Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay Smartphone Connectivity, IR Remote Control, additional USB-In port, steering mounted voice control switches, rear camera with guidelines and driver side window one touch up with pinch guard.

In addition to the introduction of the CVT gearbox in the VX trims, Honda has also added a couple of safety features in the Amaze. These include, as standard, passenger seat-belt warning and high-speed alert system. This sedan was already available with standard safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, driver seat belt warning, ISOFIX child seat anchorage to name a few.

For Honda, the second generation Amaze has turned out to be a blockbuster in terms of sales. For the financial year 2018-19, this sedan accounted for 46% of the total sales of HCIL. Not only this but after 11 months of its launch, the sedan clocked a total sales figure of 85,000 units, the first vehicle in Honda's history to India to achieve this figure in the given time frame.

Currently, the Honda Amaze competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent and the Volkswagen Ameo. The Amaze is the only vehicle in its segment which offers a CVT automatic gearbox and that too with a diesel engine.