Honda Amaze facelift production begins ahead of Aug 18 launch: What to expect

The updated 2021 Honda Amaze will be launched on August 18. The new model has commenced production as of today at the plant in Rajasthan.

Honda Cars India has announced that it has commenced the production and dispatches of the new Honda Amaze facelift. The Honda Amaze is manufactured at the Tapukara, Rajasthan and the Amaze will see an updated version being launched on August 18. The Honda Amaze is the automaker’s subcompact sedan which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor notchback.

Honda has already started to accept bookings for the new Amaze. This means that dealers are willing to let go of old stock Honda Amaze pre-facelift units for a discount of up to Rs 57,243. More on that, click here.

The Honda Amaze was launched in India back in 2013, after which in 2018 the second generation model was introduced. The 2nd-Gen Amaze has not received a major update since it arrived in 2018. But now, the Amaze facelift will rectify that. However, changes are expected to be only mild.

Under the bonnet will be the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both engine options would be available with a manual transmission and a CVT automatic.

Reports suggest that the new Amaze will see a revised front grille, headlamps, a new front bumper and revised tail lamps. It will also feature a new set of alloy wheels. On the inside, the new 2021 Amaze facelift will also feature a revised steering wheel and an updated touchscreen infotainment system. Tsay tune to Express Drives for more details as we get nearer to the launch of the new Honda Amaze.

