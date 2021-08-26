Honda Amaze Facelift Accessories Packages: Everything you need to know

The Honda Amaze has finally been updated. The new update gives the sub-compact sedan quite a few subtle changes. But if you are left wanting more, Honda is also offering four accessories packages with the sedan. Here is what’s on offer.

The second-generation Honda Amaze has been given a facelift for the first time since it was first launched in 2018. However, the changes are fairly subtle. The most noticeable changes include new LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, new diamond-cut alloy wheels and the new touchscreen infotainment system. But should subtlety not be your thing, Honda is offering four accessories packages with the new Amaze sedan.

New Honda Amaze Basic Kit Accessories Package

The most basic accessories kit you can opt for in the Amaze will get you beige floor mats, a set of beige seat cushions with a Honda emblem, a Honda Logo key chain, a microfibre cloth and the highly important life hammer.

New Honda Amaze Chrome Kit Accessories Package

The Chrome package on the new Honda Amaze include a sleek chrome garnish on the boot, it also extends to the tail lamps garnish. The side window surround gets a chrome finish as do the lower part of the doors.

New Honda Amaze Utility Kit Accessories Package

The Utility Kit package offers a door handle protector, a door edge garnish/protector, front and rear bumper protectors and body side mouldings.

Also Read 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift First Drive Review: Are the changes enough?

New Honda Amaze Other Accessories Package

Other accessories for the exterior include the choice of a trunk spoiler with our without an LED brake light, door visors with or without chrome, door mirror garnish, and fog lamps. Other interior accessories that Honda dealers will offer with the Amaze include a sliding front centre armrest (black/beige), air-vent mounted wireless smartphone charger, steering wheel cover, illuminated door sills, 6 choices in seat covers, bucket type 3D mats, car body cover, reversing camera with IRVM display, mud flaps, and foot well lamps.

Honda’s website does not mention the price of these accessories. However, they are likely to vary from region to region. For accurate accessories price lists, contact your local dealer. The Honda Amaze facelift is priced between Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh for the petrol model. The Amaze diesel facelift is priced between Rs 8.66 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

