Honda Amaze drives record sales for company: 14 Amaze cars sold every hour in July!

Honda’s new 2018 Amaze is turning out to be the golden goose for Honda vehicles in India, considering that Honda sold 10,180 units of the Amaze last month. This is a record number for the company in India for sales to this date. Altogether, the new Honda Amaze contributed 51% of all the Hondas sold in India in the month of July 2018 which came up to 19,970 units. As a result, July 2018 has proven to be one of the best months in terms of sales, that Honda has ever had in India.

As per reports from SIAM, contrary to popular belief that the base S trim accounted for the lion's share of Honda Amaze sales, a cumulative look has revealed that the V and VX trims are leading the charge in terms of sales. Interestingly, the demand for automatic cars continues to grow with automatics contributing to almost 26% per cent of sales of the Honda Amaze. Interestingly, for Honda, only the S and V trims of the Amaze are available with the CVT, and this applies to both petrols and diesels, explaining why the S trim is so much in demand. Honda’s sales in July amounted to 19,970 units in total, up by 17 per cent over the last year, when compared to the 17,085 units sold in the same month, last year. The Amaze might have been the star of this year's sales report, but Honda sales are being also being driven by the likes of the updated Honda City and the WR-V hatchback crossover.

Honda’s Amaze was launched in May this year with an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh, which was a very competitive price for Honda. Their strategy usually involves pricing at premium to the competition with better build quality on offer. As we go through the months, it will be interesting to see if the Amaze can keep up the pace with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Xcent. As of now, however, the combined forces of the new design and the diesel CVT seem to be winning for Honda.