Honda Amaze diesel officially discontinued in India: Here’s why!

The diesel variants of the Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan have been officially discontinued in India. Its petrol variants are priced from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Cars India has officially discontinued the diesel variants of the Amaze sub-compact sedan. It’s worth mentioning that the Amaze was the only diesel car in its segment which comprises models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, etc. Here’s why the company pulled the plug on the Amaze oil-burner.

Honda Amaze diesel discontinued: Here’s why

Honda discontinued the Amaze diesel due to the upcoming RDE (Real Driving Emissions) norms that will come into effect from April 2023. It will require cars to achieve emission targets in real-world conditions as opposed to just in a laboratory test.

For this, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device called OBD2 as standard. This will make the emission limits a lot harder for automakers to comply with, especially diesel vehicles.

Previously, Honda Cars India confirmed to Express Drives that petrol has a dominant share of more than 90 percent and diesel share has been constantly decreasing in its line-up. Hence, due to low demand, the company decided to axe the diesel variants of the Amaze.

Honda Amaze petrol: Price and specs

Powering the Honda Amaze is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. It is offered in three trim levels: E, S and VX with prices ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh, ex-showroom.

