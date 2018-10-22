Honda Amaze crosses 50,000 sales within 1st five months: What makes this small sedan a big success

The new Honda Amaze has recorded sales of over 50,000 in five months of its launch in India. With this, Honda Amaze now accounts for about 50% of total sales of the Japanese car manufacturer in the country. The new Amaze was launched in May this year and Honda says that the sub-compact sedan has recorded the fastest 50,000 sales mark by any model launched by the company in India. Out of the total sales, about 20% of Amaze buyers are first-time car buyers.

The new Amaze has contributed 50% of total Honda Cars sales during April-September period of the current fiscal. Honda also revealed that the compact sedan has been well received across markets with 40% sales coming from tier 1 cities and 30% each from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

It is overwhelming to have registered 50,000 sales for Honda Amaze in five months. The CVT transmission has found very strong acceptance among customers with 30% of Amaze customers opting for automatic variants in petrol and diesel, HCIL Director (Sales and Marketing) Makoto Hyoda said.

2018 Honda Amaze review: First with diesel CVT and some drastic improvements but is the new Amaze Amazing?

Honda Amaze was the first car from Honda Cars to the diesel engine and it is also the first in its lineup to feature a CVT gearbox mated to the diesel engine. Petrol powered Honda Amaze continues to get the CVT gearbox with paddle shifts. The 1.2-liter petrol engine makes 88 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 110 Nm. The 1.5-liter diesel engine develops 99 bhp of power along with 200Nm of torque. The top-variants of Honda will be the Digipad 2.0 infotainment system and the DRLs and cruise control.

2018 Honda Amaze is priced at Rs 5.59 - 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol variants and Honda Amaze diesel is priced at Rs 6.69-8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).