Honda Amaze achieves 5 lakh sales milestone

Honda Cars India has announced that its compact sedan, the Honda Amaze has reached the 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in India since it was first introduced in 2013. Currently, in its second generation, the Amaze accounts for 40 per cent of Honda’s sales in India.

Speaking on the occasion Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve the 5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and our partners for their continuous support. Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business.”

He added, “Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs but also exceeds their expectations.” He further added, “It’s our endeavour to offer the latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is a reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 89 bhp or a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 98 bhp. The Honda Amaze is available with a manual or an automatic (CVT) gearbox choice and the former returns a mileage of 18.3 kmpl while the diesel returns 24.7 kmpl.