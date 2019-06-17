Honda Amaze Ace Edition launched as the sedan crosses 1 lakh sales in India

The second generation Honda Amaze, launched in India last year, has crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone. The compact sedan from the Japanese car manufacturer achieved this after 13 months of its launch in the country. In Honda's history, the new Amaze has become the fastest car to achieve the 1 lakh sales figure in the Indian market. To commemorate this, the Japanese car manufacturer has launched the Ace Special Edition of this compact sedan in India. This special edition is based on the top-spec iteration of the Amaze and will be available in petrol as well as diesel derivatives.

The Honda Amaze Ace Edition will be available with some additional visual elements over the standard vehicle. For instance, it will get black alloy wheels, black boot spoiler, new seat covers with Ace Edition branding, front room lamp, black door visor, door edge garnish along with Ace Edition emblem. This limited edition will be available in three colour options. These include namely Red, Silver and White. The Honda Amaze Ace Edition in the petrol VS MT trim will cost Rs 7.89 lakh while in the petrol VX CVT trim will cost Rs 8.72 lakh. On the other hand, it will cost Rs 8.99 lakh in the diesel VX MT trim and Rs 9.72 lakh in the diesel VX CVT trim.

Till now, first-time buyers account for 25 per cent of the total sales of the 2nd Honda Amaze in India. Out of the total sales of this compact sedan, 38 per cent have been from Tier 1 cities, 32 per cent from Tier 2 and 33 per cent from Tier 3 cities. A total of 20 per cent of the Honda Amaze buyers have opted for its CVT (automatic) variants. The first generation Honda Amaze was launched in India back in 2013. Since then, Honda has sold a total of 3.5 lakh units of this compact sedan in India.