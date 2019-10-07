Honda acquires Drivemode: Aims to have advanced connected mobility vehicles in the near future

Honda has acquired Drivemode. The latter is a smartphone-app developer that is proficient in cloud-based technologies as well as development of user-based interface. Honda previously used to own a part of Drivemode and now with this acquisition, the company will not integrate the latter into its R&D fold. The Honda Xcelerator program is something which the company has been pursuing with Drivemode since 2015. This program aims at utilising digital technologies and their seamless integration into modern day vehicles.

At present, select Honda cars in India are connected through an app. One can check the fuel level, service due, fuel log and many other things. The Honda Connect app also shows nearby locations that one can explore as well as details on whether all pending documentation regarding the car is full. It can be expected that Honda will further want to enhance the app or for that matter, the entire user interface. The Drivemode acquisition could play a big role here.

From its part, Drivemode has said that they want to also concentrate on Honda's two-wheelers. The idea behind a connected two-wheeler can be seen in the Indian industry in the last few years. More and more makers are introducing specific apps for their motorcycle or scooter brands, like TVS with the NTorq and Revolt with RV400. Imagine, tomorrow you might be able to remote start your Activa through an app. You can thank Drivemode for this.

Since Drivemode began working with Honda in 2015, our entire company has been inspired and impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit driving Honda's engineering and product development. Guided by our shared culture of innovation and transformation, we are proud to join Honda as their first startup acquisition," said Yo Koga, CEO of Drivemode. "With the support of Honda, the Drivemode team can have a lasting impact on actual vehicles and drivers around the world at scale. Our focus has always been on providing safe, meaningful software solutions for drivers, and with Honda's hardware capabilities, we can continue innovating on mobile-based technology for connected cars and motorcycles."