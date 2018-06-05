Honda Accord to Lamborghini for Rs 25 lakh: Made-in-India Lamborghini, a modification done quite well!

Exotic cars are complicated, they are beautiful to look at and very rewarding to own, but on the flipside, they are also flimsy, finicky and in general, if anything goes wrong it's likely to cost you an arm and a leg. As an auto enthusiast, we often find ourselves wishing for an exotic car with the reliability, simplicity and cost-effectiveness of a Japanese car. The usual result is despair, although, one such auto enthusiast turned has done exactly that. Starting with a 2007 Honda Accord, the one with the big V6, this individual spent an almost affable Rs 25 lakh to end up with an almost unbelievably good replica of the Aventador.

The car which was built around an imported kit car by EMT, a high-end chop shop based in Mumbai, and the Rs 25 lakh he incurred went entirely on the rebuild. The result is a double-take away from telling it from the original. While the replica does an admirable job in taking the look forward, the actual Aventador is strikingly lower and wider. In terms of body panels, each one has been painstakingly fitted to ensure that they perfectly capture the Lamborghinis style, right down to the headlamps,the taillamps and the scissor doors.

On the inside, EMT has tried to keep up the modifications, with a similar dashboard design and central console. Sporty racing seats have taken the place of the old Honda Accord seats and the steering wheel has also been picked so as to keep the Lamborghini theme alive.

The Lamborghini aspirant isn’t short on power either, considering that the donor cars 3.0 litre V6 already makes 244 hp of power. Now it may not be a bleating Italian V12 and it may not break a record around the ring, but everywhere else of earth, the 244 hp on tap is more than enough