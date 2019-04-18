Honda Accord recalled for replacement of faulty Takata airbags: 3,669 units affected in India

Japanese auto major Honda Thursday said it is recalling 3,669 units of its Accord sedan in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags. The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned arm Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), is voluntarily recalling the units manufactured between 2003-2006 to fix faulty front airbag inflators supplied by Takata Corp. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at Honda dealerships across India from Thursday, HCIL said in a statement.

As part of the Takata airbag inflator recalls which have impacted several car makers globally, the company said it continues to urge owners of vehicles affected by the recall to get their vehicles repaired at authorised dealers as soon as possible."HCIL reiterates the importance of replacing the affected Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated," it saidThe airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants, it added.Millions of vehicles globally have been recalled due to defective safety airbag manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp